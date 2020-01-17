The military media unit of the Yemeni army and Popular Committees has on Thursday released video footage showing the wreckage of the CH-4 combat aircraft that was shot down by Yemeni air defences in Jawf on January 7.

The army’s spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e confirmed at that time that the air defenses managed to shoot down a CH-4 combat reconnaissance plane belonging to the Saudi-led coalition in Jawf province, using a a surface-to-air missile.

Sare’e pointed out that this combat reconnaissance aircraft is the third of its kind that was shot down while carrying out hostilities in Yemeni airspace