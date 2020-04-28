The military media unit of the Yemeni army and Popular Committees has on Monday released new video footage showing Yemeni army fighters advancing and taking control over the Labanat camp and the surrounding hills, during a large-scale offensive operation in Jawf province.

The scenes showed the progress of Yemeni Army units advancing towards the hills of Al-Maraziq and Bir Al-Maraziq, liberating the whole area.

According to the military media, after clearing Al-Maraziq, the fighters continued their progress towards the hills and camp of Labanat, eventually liberating it completely.

The remaining mercenaries have fled, leaving their weapons and equipment as spoils for the Army and Committees, the reports say. A Saudi counterattack was subsequently defeated.

After liberating Labanat camp and its environment, the forces of the Army and Popular Committees moved towards the Al-Ashqa mountain and Al-Khusf village.

A large number of enemy tanks and military vehicles were seized, while others were burned and destroyed in several locations where the coalition fighters were stationed in the province.