Yemeni media has on Saturday released new footage showing the US’s involvement in the destruction of Yemen’s air defences in the early 2000s.

The scenes document the US systematic destruction of Yemeni air defences and the complicity of the former regime of Ali Abdullah Saleh.

An official security source said earlier that new video prove US involvement in the destruction of Yemen’s air defences between 2007 and 2014.

The source stressed that what will be presented is only one aspect of the criminal practices of the United States of America, in order to inform the public about the reality of the US aggressive role towards Yemen and the Yemeni people.

On February 27th, the Yemeni Interior Ministry revealed the destruction of air defence missiles under the supervision of US officers and Saleh in al-Jada’an area in 2005.

The destruction of air defence weapons was carried out with the help of the Ammar Mohammed Abdullah Saleh, who led the National Security Agency at the behest of his uncle, then-president Ali Abdullah Saleh, in exchange for numerous privileges.