The Military media unit of the Yemeni army and Popular Committees on Friday released new video footage and scenes showing the army fighters advancing and taking control over several positions and camps previously belonging to Saudi-led coalition in Nihm axis of Sana’a province.

The scenes show the progress of Yemeni Army units while storming the sites of the mercenaries of aggression and chasing dozens of Saudi mercenaries as they flee.

The footage also reveal new details of dozens Saudi armored vehicles and military vehicles seized by the Yemeni army.

Furthermore, the army and the Popular Committees seized weapons stores full of medium and light weapons and ammunition depots and missiles that the coalition aggression used.

The footage shows that dozens of mercenaries who had been recruited by the Saudi-led coalition to fight on their side having been captured.