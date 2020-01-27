The Western-backed Government of National Accord of Libya (GNA), through its military spokesman Mohammed Kanunu, has accused Haftar Militias of violating the ceasefire agreement again following the attack in the Abu Qarin area, some 200 kilometers east of the capital Tripoli.

In a press statement, Kanunu said Haftar and his militia had “demonstrated once again that they do not hold to the covenant and charter,” after carrying out a ground attack on Abu Garin and Al-Qaddahiya with the alleged support of a foreign air force.

He added that the GNA forces destroyed a number of armed vehicles and took control of Egyptian-made ammunition and military equipment.

Kanunu also said they arrested a number of “rebel militias, including mercenaries, while the rest fled, leaving the bodies of their dead burning inside military vehicles”.

The GNA army spokesman called on civilians in the area from Abu Qarin to Sirte and Al-Jaffar to stay away from militia and mercenaries positions so that they would not be used as human shields, he said.

Haftar’s spokesman, Ahmed al-Maisari on ths other hand, said the operation in the Abu Qarin area in southern Misrata was not an attack , but a pre-emptive strike, saying its purpose was “to prevent the mobilization of militia forces.”

He stressed that this operation “is not a violation of the ceasefire” and represents “a message to the enemy that the armed forces are very aware of the movements that violate the ceasefire, and will respond with all force”.

The so-called Anger Volcano forces, loyal to the GNA, announced on Sunday that they had regained control of the area of Abu Qarin, south of the strategic city of Misrata, hours after Haftar’s forces had taken control of it.

Libya has been torn apart by civil war and violence after NATO forces invaded the country in 2011, killed the Libyan leader Muammar al-Gaddafi and overthrow the Libyan Arab Socialist Jamahiriya.