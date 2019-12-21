Fierce clashes between the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council and Hadi’s forces have resumed on the southern Yemeni island of Socotra, sources said on Friday.

According to the sources, the violent clashes broke out on late Thursday after the director general of the UAE-backed traffic police Ahmed Saad al-Kadumi refused to hand over the traffic camp to the new director after he was removed from his post.

They said that al-Kadoumi, who is one of the UAE’s most prominent tools in the Socotra archipelago, took advantage of his position as a security official to carry out suspicious acts that serve his own and UAE interests.

Brigadier General Fayez Tahes, the province’s security chief, issued a decision to dismiss al-Kadumi for his involvement in activities with the UAE occupation forces in the province.

According to residents, al-Kadoumi rejected the decision and refused to hand over the camp to his new successor and met with the security services to escalate and fire on them.

This lead the forces of the new official to go to the camp, where they clashed with UAE-backed militias.

Residents did not specify whether the clashes left casualties or injuries on both sides, nor did the Socotra authorities issue any statement about what happened in Hadebo city yesterday evening.