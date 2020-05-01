The Saudi-led Hadi puppet government has reported on Friday that a new confirmed case of corona virus (Covid-19) has been found in Taiz province, southwestern Yemen.

According to the so-called Supreme National Committee for the Response to the Corona Epidemic, a new case of Covid-19 has been confirmed in Taiz, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases to seven.

تسجيل حالة إصابة جديدة مؤكدة بفيروس #كورونا هي الأولى في محافظة #تعز لمواطن في العقد الرابع من العمر.

الحالة تتلقى الرعاية في أحد مراكز الحجر الصحي بالمحافظة، وتم اتخاذ الإجراءات من قبل فرق الترصد ومكتب الصحة تجاه المخالطين للمريض. — اللجنة الوطنية العليا لمواجهة وباء كورونا (@YSNECCOVID19) May 1, 2020

The Committee indicated that the the person is being placed in one of the quarantine centers in the province, and actions have been taken by surveillance teams and the health office towards the patient’s contacts.