The Saudi-led aggression coalition forces and mercenaries have continued to violate the ceasefire agreement in Hodeidah Governorate, while launching three airstrikes on Asir province during the past 24 hours.

A security source in Hodeidah stated that the aggression aircraft flew in the sky of the city of Hodeidah, while the aggression forces bombed the international airport using artillery shells.

The source pointed out that the Saudi-led mercenaries carried out an infiltration attempt by towards the army and popular committees’ location in west of Maghazi village in the Hays district.

Moreover, invaders and traitors fired five mortar shells on northeast of the same district, leaving material damages.

He confirmed that a number of citizens’ homes were damaged as a result of the aggression shelling. They fired more than 20 shells on the Qureshyah area, south of al-Jah, in the Beit al-Faqih district.

The source pointed to the Saudi-led mercenaries used heavy machine guns to attack the homes and properties of citizens in the Kilo 16 area in Durayhimi District, leaving damages to a number of them.

Furthermore, the source noted out that the aggression launched three air strikes on West and east of Majazah area in Asir region.

He condemned the aggression forces continued targeting of residential areas and the continuing breach of the ceasefire in Hodeidah.

The source called on United Nations and the International Security Council to assume their humanitarian, moral and legal responsibilities and work to stop the mass killings committed by the brutal aggression against civilians in Yemen.