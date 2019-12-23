Saudi-led coalition forces and mercenaries have continued to violate the ceasefire agreement in Hodeidah province, while launching airstrikes, missile and artillery bombardments on Saada province during the past 24 hours, a military official said on Monday.

According to the official, in Hodeidah, the aggression forces fired more than 17 shells and guided missiles on al-Jablayah and al-Faza areas in Tuhayat District, while the coalition’s bulldozers created new fortifications towards al-Thawbyah area.

He pointed out that the aggression forces targeted various areas in Hays district with various machine guns, and a military bulldozer established new combat fortifications north of the same district.

The aggression mercenaries used mortars shells to attack al-Jah area in Beit al-Faqih district, and a military bulldozer developed combat fortifications in the Kilo 16 area.

The official confirmed that a civilian home burned down due to the intensive shelling on Durayhimi District, and invaders used heavy machine guns to target one of the villages in the outskirts of the same district.

In Saada, the Saudi-led coalition warplanes launched two air strikes on al-Dhaher border district, while the Saudi missile and artillery shelling hit different areas of the border district of Razih.