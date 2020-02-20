The Yemeni Armed Forces will soon reveal new air defence systems that have entered service, Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e, spokesman for the Armed Forces said on Thursday.

“In the coming days, the armed forces will unveil a number of recently in-service air defence systems, which will enter service,” Sare’e added.

“These systems are characterized by modern and sophisticated technology and have successful experiences in shooting down a large number of fighter reconnaissance aircraft and warplanes.

The air defences of the army and Popular Committees shot down a Saudi warplane of the Tornado type with a surface-to-air missile in Jawf province on February 14.