On Thursday, the seventh joint meeting between the national party team and the other party representing Saudi-led coalition was concluded aboard a United Nations ship in international waters.

A mechanism for opening humanitarian corridors for civilians and food convoys was introduced during the closing session of the two-day meeting, informed sources told Yemen Press Agency.

The sources indicated that the Yemeni national negotiating delegation welcomed the concept of operations presented by head of the UN team to implement the redeployment without any time intervals, while the Saudi party continues to stall.

“The concept of redeployments in its first and second stages was approved on February 7, while the other party is still refusing to implement it,” the sources explained.