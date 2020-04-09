Member of the Supreme Political Council Mohammed Ali al-Houthi said in a tweet that he has given the UN Envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, a “vision for a final end to the war on Yemen.”

سلمنا لمارتنارؤيتنا لوقف نهائي

وأوضحت له اليوم أنها مبنية على حلول مكتملة

فالحلول المجتزئة أو الترقيعية -التي لا تجعل المواطن والشعب في أولوياتها ولا تقدم رؤى بنائه اقتصاديا واستقلاله وسيادته الكاملة- لا يمكن القبول بهاوأي حل يحتاج-بعد الموافقة-لاستفتاء الشعب عليه

وسنعلنهاالان pic.twitter.com/MZfBU2mpjc — محمد علي الحوثي (@Moh_Alhouthi) April 8, 2020

“I explained to him today that it is based on complete solutions, because the solutions that are fragmented or patchy do not give the the people any priorities and do not provide visions for the economy, our independence and full sovereignty. These [fragmented proposed solutions] are not acceptable,” Mohammed al-Houthi said.

ينبع تقديمنا لرؤية الحل الشامل لإنهاء الحرب على بلدنا ومعالجة آثارها وتبعاتها من حرصنا على نجاح جهود السلام في اليمن والمنطقة، ومن التوجه الصادق لدينا لتلافي أسباب فشل المفاوضات السابقة.

واستجابة لدعوات السلام وانحيازناللعدل والإنصاف

وسيلمس أبناءشعبنا أننا لم ولن نفرط بتضحياته. pic.twitter.com/5V2EAFFaEn — محمد علي الحوثي (@Moh_Alhouthi) April 8, 2020

“We presented this vision as a document for a comprehensive solution to stop the war. It includes stopping the war on all fronts, lifting the air, sea and land blockade, implementing confidence-building measures including the payment of all salaries to employees in all sectors, reconstruction and reparations, as well as other steps.”

The Yemeni proposal is a direct response to the Saudi announcement that it would implement an incomplete two week ceasefire that did not include the lifting of the blockade of Yemen.