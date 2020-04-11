Yemen’s Information Minister Daifallah al-Shami on Friday has commented on the first confirmed case of corona virus reported in Hadhramaut province, eastern Yemen.

“Will the corona virus restore any part of the dead conscience of the mercenaries, [so they will] work side by side with their brothers in Sana’a and all of Yemen to confront corona?” he asked in a tweet.

The minister stressed the readiness of the National Salvation Government to help and work in the spirit of unity “for the sake of our people and our nation”.

“Strong measures must be taken by everyone, away from political and media bids,” he added.

The so-called Supreme National Committee for the Response to the Corona Epidemic in the Hadi government reported recently that an infection with covid-19 has been found.