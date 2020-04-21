A hospital specialised in treating cancer has been under heavy criticism after it recently banned Muslim patients from entry unless they could “prove” to not be infected with Covid-19.

The Valentis Hospital in Meerut, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, posted an advert saying “For hospital staff and patients’ security, the hospital administration requests all new Muslim patients that they, and one designated caregiver, get tested for coronavirus and visit the hospital only if their reports are negative.”

Local police have reportedly started an investigation into the matter, accusing the hospital director of making “objectionable comments about a minority community, which could lead to unrest.” The proprietor of the hospital himself claims the issue was caused by an “error or misprint”.

Islamophobia and related violence have been on three rise in India since the electoral victory of Narendra Modi and the Hindu supremacist Bharatiya Kanata Party (BJP). Prime Minister Modi has, amongst other matters, revoked the autonomous status of the Muslim-majority Jammu and Kashmir region, tightening the military occupation of the area, and passed a law that barred many Muslims from gaining full citizenship in India and even revoking the citizenship of others.

Violence and racism have reportedly flared up even more in the wake of the corona virus outbreak in India.

Earlier this month, a baby died soon after birth after the Muslim mother was refused entry into a Rajasthan hospital on grounds of her religion.