A young man was found hanged in his home in Sheikh Othman district of Aden province, southern Yemen, local sources reported on Wednesday.

According to the sources, the citizen Ahmed Abdulwareth, aged 31, tied a scarf to his neck and hung himself from a fan in the bedroom of his house in al-Saylah neighborhood.

All the information confirmed that Abdulwareth committed suicide by hanging while his family was out of the house, because of family problems, the sources added.

The incident was discovered after two days when neighbors reported strange odours from the house, according to the sources. The sources referred that the young man was suffering an economic crisis that befell him, as well as family problems that led him to commit suicide.

As a part of ongoing chaos and insecurity, four gunmen believed to affiliated to the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council Militia attacked a financial official at the health office in the southern port city of Aden.

According to a report issued by the Health Office in the city, four separatist militiamen assaulted Finance Director Abdullah Saeed Aqlan in the roundabout of Bir Fadel in Dar Saad district, and looted his personal bag and license plate.

The gunmen, riding in a black vehicle, intercepted the car of the financial director of the Sheikh Othman complex, asked him to hand over the salaries of the workers before they took his personal belongings.

Meanwhile, violent clashes erupted on Wednesday evening between gunmen belong to the UAE-Backed Southern Transitional Council militias and local forces in Aden, sources said. The clashes erupted behind governmental Aden hospital in Kreeter area, the sources added.

At least two gunmen were injured in the clashes and they were taken to a hospital in the city for treatment.

Aden and other southern provinces have been witnessing assassinations and security disorder since United Arab Emirates occupation forces took over control of the city.