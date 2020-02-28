Military sources on Thursday revealed a new rebellion in the so-called First Marine Brigade of Hadi’s government on Socotra island.

According to the source, the commander of the third battalion of the First Marine Brigade, Abdullah Ahmed Daman Kanazher, announced earlier that all members of the battalion had defected and joined the UAE occupation militias on the island.

Earlier, a coast guard battalion announced in early February that it joined the occupation militias with all its equipment and military equipment, including weapons and boats, under the supervision of the UAE representative in Socotra, Khalfan al-Mazroui.

Ramzi Mahrous, governor of Socotra under Hadi’s government, described those defections in the First Marine Brigade as a “dangerous precedent, which foreshadow fighting between the people of Socotra.”

Mahrous accused al-Mazroui of financing and supporting the military rebellions in the province