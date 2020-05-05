Mohammed Ali al-Houthi has on Tuesday once again declared that the Yemeni state form desired by Yemenis is one free from outside control.

“The country that the people want is a country that does not accept to be managed by the outside or by influential people with a remote control,” al-Houthi said on Tuesday.

الدولة التي يريدها الشعب هي الدولة التي لا تقبل ان تدار من قبل الخارج أو النافذين بالريموت كنترول

لانهم عبارة عن منفذين للخارج ينقادون لأصغر موظف أمريكي أو اجنبي

ولهذا تجندوا مع المحتل كمرتزقة ينفذون مخططاته الاستعمارية بحقارة أصبحت مثالا تدرس و أضحوكة المثقفين

فيكفي مافعلوه للان — محمد علي الحوثي (@Moh_Alhouthi) May 5, 2020

He considered that the problem of the coalition and its loyalists, who are residing in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi, “lies in seeking to impose external guardianship on Yemen.”

Concluding his message, al-Houthi called on the coalition led by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, to align with the independence of Yemen and its decision and full sovereignty instead, saying: “What they have done until now is sufficient.”