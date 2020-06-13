Leading member in the Supreme Political Council, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, has affirmed that they “are ready to engage in real negotiations with the Saudi-led coalition countries.”

He called on the invaders to”open dialogue, stressing the readiness of Yemen to send a delegation to Riyadh in order to sign a comprehensive peace agreement.

“Since the first day, we have been confirming that we are ready for a dialogue with the aggression countries, and we are still confirming our desire for a serious and direct dialogue with them,” he said in an interview with BBC on Friday

“We are still in dialogue with Saudi Arabia to find a solution that could end the war and lift the blockade on Yemen,” he said, adding that “however, these current contacts have not yet amounted to the level of negotiations.”

He confirmed that Yemen is ready for dialogue with the countries of aggression, and to put all issues on the negotiating table in public and without equivocation and in front of the media.”

“We have no restrictions or an agenda that we are afraid to reveal, and we are ready for a public dialogue with the countries of aggression, for a real and comprehensive ceasefire and the lifting of the siege on Yemen,” he said in a statement.

“We demand a comprehensive and genuine cessation of the war. The declaration of a ceasefire by the Saudi-led aggression is not real and was made for the purpose of media consumption and political propaganda,” he added.

“We have presented a proposal for a comprehensive solution and a cessation of the war to the United Nations, and we are ready to go to Saudi Arabia to sign the comprehensive solution document that we have offered, if Riyadh agrees to it,” he said.

The proposal of a comprehensive solution presented by Supreme Political Council to the UN included the following main themes: Ending the war, achieving a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire, lifting the blockade on the sea, air and land ports of Yemen and taking urgent humanitarian and economic measures and treatments.