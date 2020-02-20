Member of the Supreme Political Council Mohammed Ali al-Houthi has called on Saudi-led coalition and its militants to “open what is left of the Nihm road.”

“The army and the committees are ready to open the road of Nihm”, al-Houthi declared. The road links Ma’rib and Sana’a provinces, and need to be liberated in an effort to ease the suffering of Yemenis from the coalition’s disruption of roads and obstruction of civilian movement and transportation, the leading Ansarullah figure said.

“Today, the Yemeni people have won, and we call on you [the Saudi-led invaders] not to object to the Yemeni citizens, and to open the rest of the road. We are ready to open it [by force if need be],” al-Houthi stated.

The army forces and Popular Committees were able to liberate over 2,500 square kilometres in Nihm district as well as Ma’rib and Jawf governorates, and defeated the coalition forces and their militants in the military operation named Al-Bunyan Al-Marsous, marking another major victory for the defenders of Yemen.

The recent advances by the Yemeni forces bring them very close to the Saudi-occupied city of Ma’rib and several key oil fields that have been plundered by Saudis and mercenaries for years.