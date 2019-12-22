Member of the Supreme Political Council Mohammed Ali al-Houthi has on Saturday reaffirmed his adherence to the Republic and its principles.

“I am a republican and Yemen is a republic,” al-Houthi said in a message on his account on Twitter.

The Supreme Political Council’s member called on every republican to interact practically with principles of the Republic.

He referred to the Saudi-Emirati war coalition, which hypocritically calls for “the restoration of the republic” while getting support from the monarchy regimes that do not believe at all in the concept of republics nor the people’s right to freedom and political participation.

Al-Houthi referred to the principles of the Republic, foremost of which is the independence from foreign rule, the defence of sovereignty and the hate of reactionary regimes.

He urged each republican to express the slogan that rejects subordination to the aggression coalition.