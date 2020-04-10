Leading political figure Mohammed al-Houthi has called on the Saudi-led invading coalition to “desist from political maneuvers and to pick up the comprehensive solution vision document to stop the war and lift the siege.”

“The aggression countries’ continued escalation by bombing operations and military battles reflects the lack of seriousness in peace, and confirms that the statements made are just political maneuvers,” al-Houthi said.

Mohammed al-Houthi once again urged the invaders to accept the proposed comprehensive and complete peace plan that the National Salvation Government of Yemen passed to the United Nations in April 7. He also countered claims by the enemy that suggested the proposal would be unrealistic and reflecy only the will of Ansarullah.

“It does not reflect the military gains achieved, but rather provides a solution that meets the aspiration of the Yemeni people within its minimum borders.”

The Yemeni senior leader rejected Saudi plans to play “peacemaker” in Yemen now, stating that “whoever kills the Yemeni people, cannot be its assistant [afterwards].”