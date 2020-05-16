Member of the Supreme Political Council Mohammed Ali al-Houthi has commented on a US Department of State’s report on the oil tanker Safer, which is considered highly vulnerable to explosion danger due to the Saudi-led blockade.

In a tweet at midnight Friday, Mohammed al-Houthi responded to the report by revealing the text of the proposal presented by the Supreme Political Council and the National Salvation Government to avoid an environmental catastrophe.

هذا ماقدمناه بالوثيقة

1النشر لبعثة فنيةبقيادة الأمم لتقييم أوضاع #ناقلةصافر وإجراء الإصلاحات المبدئية،وتقديم التوصيات الفنية اللازمةوإجراء الإصلاح والصيانة

2الاتفاق على ضوء توصيات الفريق الفني على خطة لاستخراج النفط من الناقلةبطريقة آمنةوعودة ضخ النفط الى الناقلةعبر انبوب #صافر — محمد علي الحوثي (@Moh_Alhouthi) May 15, 2020

“This is what we have presented in the document:

1) The deployment of a technical mission led by the United Nations to assess the conditions of the Safer oil tanker and make initial repairs, make the necessary technical recommendations, and carry out repairs and maintenance of the floating Safer reservoir.

2) An agreement in the light of the technical team’s recommendations on a plan to extract the oil from the tanker in a safe manner, through a Safer pipeline from Ma’rib to Ras Isaa in Hodeidah,” al-Houthi said.

“What the US department of State’s report contains is just a speculations, influenced by misleading and confused sources,” he continued.

The Safer tanker, known as a “floating reservoir”, contains about 1.2 million barrels of oil, and has been banned from exporting its oil by the invaders. The tanker has also been banned from obtaining supplying diesel to operate its engines, which has led to a suspension of operations on the ship since 2015. The long period of deliberate neglect resulting from the blockades threatens the hull integrity of the ship, which could cause potentially the largest oil spill disaster of all time.