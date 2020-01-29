Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, member of the Supreme Political Council, has stated that Trump’s deal “shows the lack of seriousness for peace” and “embodies a crisis that plagues both Trump and Netanyahu.”

He predicted “adverse effects” on them and the Arab regimes that financed the deal, which showed that they lack justice.

Al-Houthi said it would “remain important” to resist, calling for marches against the Zionist plots, while addressing the countries of the war coalition supporting the deal.

In response to the US president’s speech, Mohammed al-Houthi said in a series of statements on Tuesday night: “We reaffirm that the project of the Republic of Yemen is to support the Palestinian cause, as confirmed and called for on June 29, 2019”, referring to the proposal of a matrix of operational support measures for Palestine at various levels.

He said that the announcement by US President Donald Trump and Netanyahu reflects a crisis that is ravaging both of them.

“The announced plan reflects a crisis experienced by both parties, Trump and Netanyahu, and confirms their continuation of crimes and the confiscation of human rights as they wish.”

Al-Houthi described the Trump plan as a “flagrant violation that negates the rights of Palestinians,” as well as “a flagrant violation of [humanitarian] law and Security Council resolutions, and it detracts from and mocks the Arab, Islamic and international governments that unanimously adopted those resolutions.”

He pointed to indications that the deal had failed.

“The first failure of the plan was that it could not mobilize ambassadors of all countries, nor its leaders,” he said. “The deal of the century will not change the Arab and Islamic awareness of the centrality of the Palestinian cause,” he said.

“The deal in general reflects the lack of seriousness in bringing peace,” he added.

“A deal that has passed by asking the support of the Palestinians, from an American administration that swims in Israel’s security, flirts with its love, and implements the entity’s agenda with an obsession, cannot be honest with its peace,” he said.

“If the plan were fair, as Trump claims, it would have been presented to the world and put to a vote through the UN General Assembly and the UN Security Council,” he said.

“The deal of the century will have the opposite effect on the enemy, and will lead to a union, God willing, among the free people of the world,” he said.

Mohammed al-Houthi concluded his comment on the “deal” by addressing countries that support the desl, saying: “We call on all Arab and Islamic governments to reject Trump’s plan both before and after it is announced.”

“We call on the Yemeni people to make Friday a day of rejection of the Trump deal, if announced, with marches. We call on the Arab and Muslim masses to come out to reject Trump’s conspiracies and plan, in form and substance.”

Mohammed al-Houthi reiterated his call for marches on Tuesday night, saying: “Your participation on Friday in the march to reject the” deal of the century” is an expression of your love for al-Aqsa , and a proof of your interest in the Muslims. Whoever does not care about Muslims is not one of them,” he said.