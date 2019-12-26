Mohammad Ali al-Houthi, a member of the Supreme Political Council, has warned those loyal to the Saudi-led aggression coalition that the end of their services is coming soon.

Mohammed al-Houthi said in a series of tweets on Tuesday that: “Foolish is the one who is looking for mercenary work and sale of the homeland. He did not get the lessons from those who have betrayed their homeland [before]. As the popular proverb says% “People are coming out of the market and Zaekumuh is entering”, which means it is too late already. ”

He continued to describe the loyalists of the alliance, saying: “It is impossible to learn patriotism from a mercenary, to see sacrifice in the positions of mercenaries or to earn loyalty from a traitorous mercenary to his country.

It is also impossible to live independently under the protection of colonial mercenaries and exercise freedom under the protection of colonial mercenaries”, referring to the Saudi-led coalition’s control of the south.

“It is impossible for a mercenary to exercise freedom, since he sold his country for crumbs of money,” he added.

“Mercenaries in reactionary rooms are plotting against the Yemeni people, and they are not far away,” he said.

On the other hand, Mohammed al-Houthi reminisced on the coalition air strikes on a student bus in Dhahyan district of Saada province.

“As a reminder, on the same day, the famous American actor Jim Carrey spoke of the massacre of students: Our ally. Our missile. Our crime.”

On August 10, 2018, coalition warplanes bombed a school bus in the district of Dhahyan in Saada province, killing at least 45 students between the age of 6 and 14, along with five of their teachers.