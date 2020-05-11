Member of the Supreme Political Council Mohammad Ali Al-Houthi has spoken on the failure of Saudi austerity measures announced by the Saudi Finance Minister on Sunday.

Al-Houthi described the measures as “not going to save the faltering Saudi economy, due to the collapse of oil prices in the world market and the halt of revenues for the Umrah and Hajj [Islamic pilgrimages] seasons due to the corona epidemic.”

“The Saudi measures that were taken to raise tax income, suspend projects, reduce budgets and cancel high allowance, only amount to less than 25% of the total operating expenses per year of the aggression against Yemen,” al-Houthi wrote.

الإجراءات السعوديةالمتخذةبرفع زيادةالضريبةوإيقاف بعض المشاريع وتخفيض الموازنات وإلغاءبدل الغلاءلا تسوي الااقل25%ت لنفقاتهاالتشغيليةبالعام للعدوان على اليمن

فالاجدى من تحميل المواطن إجراءات التقشف إيقاف نفقات الحرب على اليمن وهي كفيلةبتوفير العجز بدلا من الاستمرار و الوصول للشلل — محمد علي الحوثي (@Moh_Alhouthi) May 11, 2020

“It is more beneficial – instead of imposing austerity measures on the citizens – to stop the expenses of the war on Yemen, which will be capable of making up for the deficit.”

Regarding the Saudi declared ceasefire, Mohammed al-Houthi confirmed it to be a false one.

“The countries of aggression claim that they are appeasing the Yemeni people, while the airstrikes and the ground battles are continuing,” he said.

تدعي افكا دول العدوان انها تهادن الشعب اليمني بينما القصف الجوي مستمر

المعارك البرية مستمرة

الحصار للادوية المشتراة الخاصة بكورونا لم يسمح بوصولها رغم استعداد مكاتب الامم بايصالها

منع دخول السفن النفطية من الوصول الى موانئ الحديدة

ومنع وصول البضائع والحاويات للميناء #Yemen — محمد علي الحوثي (@Moh_Alhouthi) May 11, 2020

“The aggression has not allowed the arrival of medicines purchased against corona, despite the willingness of the offices of the United Nations to deliver them. It has also prevented the entry of ships of oil and goods to the port of Hodeidah.”