Top member of the Supreme Political Council Mohammed Ali al-Houthi revealed the content of the latest letter sent to the UN envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths, on the ongoing negotiations to stop the war.

“We sent a message to the UN Envoy, thanking him for his letter dated April 17, 2020, and for his continued interaction, and reaffirming our keenness for a just peace.”

“We have confirmed that for the citizens of the Republic, we seek to ensure they can enjoy their full rights, and that the nightmare that has been going on since five years of war and siege will be lifted,” Mohammed al-Houthi added.

“In our letter to the UN envoy, we confirmed that we are ready to sign and implement what we have provided,” said Mohammed Ali al-Houthi

The Yemeni leadership in Sana’a has presented to the United Nations a proposal for a comprehensive solution to stop the war and a complete end to the blockade on Yemen, which includes three main themes.

In the words of Mohammed al-Houthi, these three principles are: “Ending the war, achieving a permanent and comprehensive cessation of the war, the ending of the blockade on the sea, air and land ports of the Republic of Yemen, taking immediate measures and economic and humanitarian measures and treatments, and resuming the Yemeni political process.”