Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of the Supreme Political Council, has suggested a proposal to the Yemeni Parliament regarding the payment of salaries to state employees, which has been interrupted by the continued blockade and the economic war waged by the Saudi-led aggression against the Yemeni people.

Al-Houthi said in a tweet on Tuesday: “Those who have looted and stolen the country’s wealth, and went to the enemy side to be mercenaries, are part of the problem of salaries. They have legislated the Saudi-led aggression crimes against Yemen.”

الذي اكلوا البلاد والعباد وذهبوا للارتزاق كانوا جزء من مشكلة الرواتب ومشرعنين لاجرام عدوان التحالف

أقترح على مجلس النواب أن يضع قانون يسمح ببيع بيوتهم ودفع قيمتها للموظفين رواتب

ابتدء من هادي ونائبه وانتهاء بآخر مسؤل مرتزق

ونتمنى من الإخوة

ذكر المرتزقة ممن يملكون عقار بالاسفل — محمد علي الحوثي (@Moh_Alhouthi) December 17, 2019

He added: “I propose to the House of Representatives to make a law that allows the sale of their homes in order to pay salaries to employees, starting with Hadi and his deputy and down to the last mercenary official.