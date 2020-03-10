Member of the Supreme Political Council Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, has praised the statement issued by the UN mission in support of the Hodeidah Agreement.

The UN statement condemned the escalation of Saudi-led coalition’s airstrikes as “worrying” and “hindering the peace process and threatening the implementation of the Hodeidah agreement.”

In a tweet at midnight on Sunday, Mohammed al-Houthi said: “The head of the Redeployment Committee confirms that airstrikes are hampering the peace process and threatening the implementation of the Hodeidah Agreement.”

“I think the aggression will force the [UN] mission (…) which could lead to (…) a reversal. We hope that this will not happen,” al-Houthi continued.

The chairman of the UN Redeployment Coordination Committee, Abhijit Joha, has criticized the recent coalition airstrikes on al-Salif region.

“These airstrikes impede the peace process and threaten the implementation of the Hodeidah Agreement,” General Goha said in a statement issued by his office.

He called on “the parties to continue, in joint action through the Redeployment Coordination Committee, the calming mechanism and strengthen the ceasefire.”