Supreme Political Council member Mohammad Ali al-Houthi had expressed his praise on late Sunday evening foe the decision of the Iraqi parliament to reject the violations of Iraqi sovereignty and the assassination of the commanders Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

“Whoever understands priorities, knows the importance of swift and responsible action, away from the war of statements,” al-Houthi said.

The Iraqi parliament on Sunday passed a draft law requiring the government to end the presence of foreign forces in Iraq and prevent them from using Iraqi airspace and sea.

In an extraordinary session, the lawmakers voted with majority in favor of passing a law requiring the government to cancel the request for assistance from the international coalition to fight Daesh, due to the end of military operations and war in Iraq.

“The Iraqi government should work to end the presence of any foreign forces in the territories and prevent them from using the Iraqi airspace for any reason,” according to the parliament decision.

The move came two days after a US drone strike on a convoy at Baghdad airport killed Qassem Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy chief of Iraq’s Hashd al-Shaabi forces.