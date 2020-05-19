Leading member in the Supreme Political Council Mohammed Ali al-Houthi has highlighted the most important requirements for the survival of all Yemenis at the current stage.

Mohammed al-Houthi said in a tweet early this morning: “The siege, the denial of entry of supplies and tests, and refusing to end the aggression is what the media and activist should now be concerned with, and should be highlighting with awareness.”

Mohammed Ali al-Houthi said the situation proved the “inhumanity of the Saudi-led coalition and the United Arab Emirates, supported by the United States and the United Kingdom.”

“The coalition lack the lowest standards of humanity, seen by what Yemen is suffering as a result of the war, the embargo and coronavirus,” he said.

“The United States of America, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and the rest of its allies in the region are besieging and attacking Arab countries, including Yemen Qatar and Palestine,” al-Houthi continued.

“These criminal practices have not stopped even in light of the spread of the new Covid -19 virus,” he said. “What humanity can they claim?”

He called on all free countries to put pressure on the aggression coalition, in order to lift the blockade and ensure the entry of all required supplies and tests.