Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of the Supreme Political Council, reiterated his call to stop the aggression, lift the blockade and air embargo before starting any dialogue.

Al-Houthi stipulated that any negotiation should be done “directly with the Saudi-led aggression countries,” and not through channels of the Hadi puppet government.

“The aggression and the blockade have hampered efforts to confront the corona virus ,” he said, adding that Sana’a is ready to work with a joint operations room in Yemen to prevent the spread of the virus.

“The Yemeni people and their leadership are looking forward to peace and offering fair ideas in which there is no bias, out of the public interest of Yemenis,” al-Houthi added.

He continued: “Talking about any dialogue before the cessation of the aggression, the lifting of the blockade, the disbursement of salaries and the implementation of the confidence-building steps promised by the UN envoy previously, is pointless.”

“The continuation of the blockade on Yemen, the closure of Sana’a airport and the ban on the port of Hodeidah, are hindering government efforts to prepare for the corona virus,” he said.

Mohammed al-Houthi called for the release of all prisoners and the immediate start of the delivery of international relief aid in cash to all beneficiaries in Yemen.