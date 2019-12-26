Supreme Political Council member Mohammed Ali al-Houthi had on Wednesday accused France of participating in the killing of civilians in Yemen, during the fourth Saudi shelling on al-Raqw market in Saada province on Tuesday. In this attack, the Saudis used French-made cannons to shell the civilian area.

“France caused 38 civilians to be killed and wounded in a Saudi artillery shelling on al-Raqu market in Saada’s border district of Monabbih,” al-Houthi said in message.

Al-Houthi added that “the use of French weapons and expertise in the aggression is a crime that French law disregards in exchange for arms deals.”

He described the crime as “terrorism of the US-Saudi-Emirati aggression coalition and its allies in Yemen.”

In last October, al-Houthi made the same accusation against France, when he refuted French President Emmanuel Macron’s claims that his country’s weapons are not used in Yemen war, affirming that French weapons had in fact been used by the coalition and caused the displacement of half a million Yemenis.