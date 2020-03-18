Member of the Supreme Political Council, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, has commented on the full liberation of all districts of Jawf province, with the exception of some areas in Khab Washaaf and al-Hazm desert, during the military operation called “Amkn Minhum”.

Mohammed al-Houthi celebrated the announcement made by Yemen’s army spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e, in which he confirmed the defeat of the Saudi-led coalition and their mercenaries in Jawf province, in a qualitative military operation that lasted five days.

“Blessed be Allah! Fa Amkn Minhum!”, he wrote, celebrating the victory.

At the same time, Mohammed al-Houthi praised the efforts calling for an end to the war and the lifting of blockade on Yemen, and called on the international community to do more.

“The Yemeni people highly appreciate all efforts and calls to stop the aggression and lift the blockade, and look forward to further pressure from the international community for a peaceful solution,” he said.