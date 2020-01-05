Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of the Supreme Political Council has criticized Iran’s reactions to the assassination of the Commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, and the Deputy Chairman of the Popular Mobilization Forces Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who died along with several of their companions in a cowardly US airstrike near Baghdad International Airport.

Mohammed al-Houthi commented on Iran’s responses, saying that Tehtan’s response has been limited them to political statements only.

“But the delay in responding is not in Iran’s favor, and the long breath of response does not serve her,” he added.

“Those who understand priorities, know the importance of swift and effective action, away from the war of statements,” al-Houthi said.

“Peace is not made by the weak, and victory is not won by trembling hands,” he added

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted Saturday night:

“The end of the malicious presence of the United States in the region has begun.”

The new commander of the Quds Force, Esmail Qaani, vowed a bloody response, saying, “Be patient and see with your own eyes the bodies of Americans spreading across the Middle East.”