Member of the Supreme Political Council Mohammed Ali al-Houthi has on Wednesday offered a new initiative to the coalition led by Saudi Arabia and the UAE, calling on it to “accept the arbitration of 12 countries.”

In a post on his Twitter account on midnight Wednesday, al-Houthi talked about the conditions demanded by Riyadh for responding to the call of ceasefire.

Mohammed al-Houthi affirmed the response to the UN Secretary-General’s call to the warring parties in Yemen to stop the ceasefire and devote themselves to face the novel corona pandemic.

“As the world is facing the corona pandemic, the coalition countries and their mercenaries must abandon their conditions,” al-Houthi said.

“The solution is willpower,” he added. However, al-Houthi stressed the necessity of stopping the war and lifting the siege first.

“Our response to the ceasefire call does not mean that we accept what has been rejected from the beginning (…) We call on the coalition countries to accept the arbitration of 12 countries within the Arab, Islamic and Asian world, in addition to the United Nations, to mediate between Yemen and the aggression countries.”