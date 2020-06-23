The head of the national Yemeni negotiation delegation, Mohammad Abdulsalam, has commented on the latest military attack that targeted several key targets deep in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Mohammed Abdulslam said on Twitter that “the Saudi-led aggression coalition must take the fourth Operation Balance of Deterrence into account and deal seriously with it. This operation a warning for what will come, which might be even more painful.”

إيقاف العدوان ورفع الحصار هدفٌ إنساني ووطني لشعبنا اليمني المظلوم، وعلى تحالف العدوان أن يتعاطى بجدية مع عملية توازن الردع الرابعة والتي تنذرُ بإذن الله بما هو أشد. — محمد عبدالسلام (@abdusalamsalah) June 23, 2020

He stressed that stopping the aggression and lifting the siege is a humanitarian and national goal for the oppressed Yemeni people.

Earlier in the day, the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out its largest military operation yet, which targeted the capital of the Saudi enemy with a large number of ballistic and winged missiles, as well as drone aircraft.

The Yemeni army spokesman said that the attack was carried out by several winged missiles of the Quds type and a long-range ballistic missile of the Thulfiqar type, and Samad-3 drones. The retaliatory strike targets military headquarters and centers in Riyadh, the Saudi capital, including the Ministry of Defence and Intelligence and the Salman Air Base, as well as military positions in Jizan and Najran.