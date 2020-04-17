Head of the National Delegation, Mohammed Abdulsalam has stressed that the peace in Yemen will only happen after a “clear and explicit decision to stop the aggression and lift the siege,” explaining that the “negotiation under fire and siege is just used to put pressure in favour of the military option.”

“We confirm that stopping the military operations and ending the siege must come first before any discussion,” the head of the national delegation said, pointing out that what the aggressive states announced about a ceasefire are “false allegations.”

Abdulsalam stressed that there is “no real opportunity for peace because the aggression escalation has not stopped.” He added: “We need an explicit resolution by the Security Council to stop the aggression and lift the siege, instead of repeating the same words with no change in the monthly sessions.”

“The United Nations did not provide an explicit response to the political comprehensive vision that was submitted by us,” Mohammed Abdulsalam added.

The Yemeni top diplomat continued by indicating that the UN Envoy has failed to mention the Saudi siege in any of his proposals, adding that “we have experienced this experiment previously, and demand a complete end of the aggression and lifting of the siege.”

Abdulsalam pointed out that the “aggressive countries are seeking to gain more time to arrange their field positions, and this is confirmed by the escalation since the declaration of what they called the ceasefire.”