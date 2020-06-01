Official spokesman for Ansarullah and chief negotiator for the Yemeni national delegation, Mohammed Abdulsalam, has commented on the so-called “donors’ conference” that is to be held tomorrow in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

He described the conference as “ridiculous attempts to beautify their ugly criminal face”.

“In light of the continued of aggression and siege on Yemen, the resort to organizing a conference for donors is a way to escape from the origin of the problem and a ridiculous attempt to beautify their ugly criminal face, “Abdulsalam said .

في ظل استمرار العدوان والحصار على اليمن فإن اللجوء إلى تنظيم مؤتمر للمانحين هروب من أصل المشكلة ومحاولات سخيفة من قبل المجرم لتجميل وجهه الإجرامي البشع، أوقفوا عدوانكم وارفعوا حصاركم وكفاكم حماقة،وعلى المجتمع الدولي العمل على ذلك لا مجاراة المجرمين في إجرامهم وطغيانهم وسخافتهم. — محمد عبدالسلام (@abdusalamsalah) June 1, 2020

He stressed that the Saudi-led coalition should “stop its aggression, lift the siege on Yemen and stop its foolishness.”

He called on the international community to work to stop the unjust aggression and to “not go along with the criminals in their criminality, tyranny and absurdity.”

Saudi Arabia confirmed it will host, together with the United Nations, a virtual donors’ conference next week for Yemen, in order to collect money for humanitarian aid.

A total of USD 2.4 billion is being sought to cover emergency requirements in the occupied areas of Yemen, across multiple humanitarian sectors, including medical, food and shelter assistance.

The conference is widely considered to to a propaganda stunt, and is seen as particularly hypocritical considering that the famine and spread of diseases across Yemen is the direct result of the Saudi-led invasion.