The head of the national negotiating delegation Mohammed Abdulsalam has condemned the activities of the Secretary-General of the Muslim World League, accusing it of moving towards normalizing relations with the Zionist entity.

In a tweet, Abdulsalam condemned the normalization activities of Muslim World League leader and former Saudi Justice Minister Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Issa.

Abdulsalam said that “he and his miserable kingdom should stop using Islam for the benefit of the colonists,” stressing that “the humiliation reached by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is expressed to himself and to Muslims.”

On Thursday, Issa visited the Nazi camp Auschwitz in Poland, in order to participate in the 75th anniversary of the liberation of its prisoners.

Abdul Karim Issa is notorious for having called for cooperation with Israel in the past. In 2018, the cleric met with top Zionist functionaries in New York.

The Muslim World League, which Issa heads, is widely seen as a vehicle for Wahhabi, Zionist and imperialist interests to gain influence over the wider Islamic world.