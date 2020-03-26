The head of the National Delegation and official spokesman for Ansarullah, Mohammed Abdulsalam, has Wednesday confirmed that any comprehensive, just and lasting political solution to the Yemeni crisis will not be practically achieved before the end of the aggression and lifting the blockade is confirmed.

In a tweet, he said: “We renew our firm position that any comprehensive, just and lasting political solution will not be practically achieved before ending the aggression and lifting the siege.”

“The US-backed Saudi- led aggression against Yemen enters its sixth year. Executed by Saudi-Emirati tools, it had achieved nothing except arbitrary massacres on a scale which the world has never seen,” he added.

The spokesman’s statement coincides with UN Secretary-General António Guterres’s calls on Wednesday for an immediate cessation of all hostilities, in order to focus on a negotiated political settlement, and to counter the potential threat of the Covid-19 virus.