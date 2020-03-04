Official spokesman for Ansarullah and head of the National Negotiating Delegation, Mohammed Abdulsalam, has on Tuesday met with Stephanie Al-Qaq, Director of the Middle East and North Africa Department at the UK’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

The meeting dealt with the political, humanitarian and military situation, and the prospects for a comprehensive political solution in Yemen, especially after the accelerating developments on the battlefield, Abdulsalam explained in a statement.

The United Kingdom is one of the main financiers and supporters of Saudi Arabia, and as such a direct meeting of a British official with a representative from the National Salvation Government of Yemen can be considered a crucial development.