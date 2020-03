Head of the national negotiating delegation Mohammed Abdulsalam has on Friday blamed Saudi-led coalition for the potential future arrival of the Covid-19 virus in Yemen.

“Those who caused the great tragedy in Yemen as a result of the continued aggression, blockade and prevention of food and medicine that led to widespread of famine and outbreak of cholera and other epidemics, will not hesitate to launch a new aggression by transporting the corona virus to Yemen,” Abdulsalam said in a tweet.