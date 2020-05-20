Official Spokesman for Ansarullah and head of the National Delegation, Mohammed Abdulsalam, has confirmed that Sayyid Abdul-Malik al-Houthi is monitoring the situation of Palestinian detainees,m from the resistance movement Hamas who are imprisoned in Saudi Arabia.

He explained that the delay in implementing the initiative Sayyid al-Houthi took to secure the release of the Palestinians, is caused by the fact that the Saudi side is still not responding.

“The delay in implementing the initiative of Sayyid Abdul-Malik al-Houthi regarding the offer to release Saudi pilots in exchange for members of Hamas being held in Saudi Arabia, is due to the Saudi side lack of response,” Abdulsalam said during an exclusive interview on Al-Masirah Channel.

“We are open to any discussion leading to their release,” he added.

He stressed that Palestine is not for sale, and that whoever stands with it is willing to pay with his blood and to offer martyrs. Abdulsalam reiterated that part of the reason for the Saudi-led aggression against Yemen, is Yemen’s staunch and principled stance on the Islamic nations, including Palestine.

Abdulsalam went on saying, “All Israeli deals are still unable to end the struggle of Palestine. Israel is still the first enemy of the Islamic Nation.”

“Saudi Arabia is lacking any planned strategy, except offering up the Islamic Nation on golden platter to America and Israel.”

The Ansarullah spokesman encouraged the Axis of the Resistance to line up at all levels to confront the enemies, noting that the wars against Yemen, Syria and Iraq, as well as the assassination of Hajj Qassem Soleimani and the sanctions against Iran, are done in reaction tl the honourable attitudes of these countries towards the central Islamic principles.

“Yemenis are ahead in their stance and action,” he said, referring to Yemen’s stance towards Palestine.

“The boycott of Israeli goods is in place more than others, in addition to the cultural mobilization against the Israeli enemy.”

Mohammed Abdulsalam also affirmed that the Israeli participation in raids and logistical support in the aggression against Yemen has become widely known, and that Israeli intelligence operates against Yemen as well.

Regarding Saudi Arabia’s declared ceasefire, Abdulsalam said it is “a lie confirmed by the unceasing war. The announced truce is a way to distract the disaffected international community from its failure.”

“Our discussions with the United Nations are continuing. They want a temporary ceasefire, while keeping our skies open to hostile aircrafts. The United Nations expresses the American and British position, so they ignore the contents of any demands such as opening our airports and ports and lifting the siege.”

“The first step to be taken, for the humanitarian situation in Yemen because of Covid-19, is the opening of airports to aid, before we can talk about a ceasefire,” Yemen’s top diplomat said.

“We do not reject honourable peace,” he affirmed. “If they offer a peace that is translated into stopping the Saudi-led aggression and lifting the siege, then we are ready for peace.”

Abdulsalam warned the coalition of aggression that the economic blockade will not continue without a response. “What goes around comes around,” he added.

The official spokesman requested the United Nations to return the stranded and wounded Yemenis in the Omani capital of Muscat, noting that “taking them out and bringing them in was in the agreement with the UN.”

Abdulsalam pointed out that the salary dossier is still being circumvented by the United Nations. “We demand that the central revenues such oil and gas will be used to pay salaries, but they refused.”

At the end of the interview, the Ansarullah spokesman stressed Yemen’s refusal to surrender to the coalition led by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates with direct US and British support since five years.

“[We call on] the great role of Yemen for further steadfastness,” Mohammed Abdulsalam concluded