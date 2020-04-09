Official spokesman for Ansarullah, Mohammed Abdulsalam, has commented on the Saudi-led coalition’s decision to declare a two-week unilateral ceasefire in Yemen, saying the Sana’a has already let the UN know that it seeks a full end to the war and the blockade.

In a post on his Twitter account on Wednesday, Mohammad Abdulsalam said the movement “has sent to the UN a comprehensive vision which includes an end to the five-year war and to the blockade imposed on Yemen.”

“Our proposal will lay the foundations for a political dialogue and a transitional period,” he added.

The statement comes after the Saudi-UAE coalition of invaders declared a unilateral ceasefire for the coming two weeks.

The suspension of the coalition’s military operations went into effect at 12 pm local time on Thursday and was supposed to last for two weeks, but was breached almost immediately afterwards when Saudi warplanes carried out airstrikes in Saada, Amran and Bayda.

The ceasefire is reportedly intended to help prevent a potential corona virus outbreak in Yemen, while also allowing for a de-escalation in the fighting.

Many Yemenis however have expressed reservations with the plan, citing Riyadh’s tendency to not abide by ceasefires in the past. Ansarullah has also commented on the Saudi decision, stating that a temporary ceasefire does not offer a lasting solution, especially since the Saudi naval, aerial and land blockade still continues to starve the country.