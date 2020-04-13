The head of the Yemeni National Delegation, Mohammed Abdulsalam, has stated he considers that the Saudi-led aggression coalition’s announcement of a ceasefire as a mere fraud meant to mislead the world.

“Air and ground escalation by the coalition of aggression [continue] along with the continuation of the siege. The declared ceasefire is just a fraud, and is misleading to the world (…) If there was a serious effort and a real will towards peace, the UN Security Council would have issued an explicit resolution to stop the absurd war and lift the unjust siege, and would not be content with a meager statement.”