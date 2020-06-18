The official spokesmen for Ansarullah, and head of the National Delegation, Mohammed Abdulsalam, has on Wednesday accused the United Nations of complicity with Saudi-led coalition.

“The decision of Secretary-General of the United Nations to remove the aggression coalition and the kingdom of crime from the shame list of violators of child rights is a condemnable step,” Abdulsalam said on Twitter.

Abdulsalam stressed that this step “does not make the coalition crimes against the Yemeni people and their innocent children disappear.”

He pointed out that what the UN’s Chief has done confirms that the organisation is complicit with the aggressor, and that it is not worthy to sponsor any political solution, neither in Yemen nor elsewhere.

On Tuesday, the top Yemeni diplomat also commented on the hideous crimes and whole siege carried out by the Saudi-led aggression coalition against the Yemeni people.

“In spite of the insistence of the aggression coalition to escalate its strikes, commit crimes and tighten the siege, the Yemeni people confirm to their full readiness to move forward in the battle fronts to defend dignity and the sovereignty of Yemen.”

He added that the Yemeni people would continue to support the Yemeni army and Popular Committees in order to deter the enemy and push the aggressors to stop their aggression.