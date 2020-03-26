Member of the Supreme Political Council Mohammed Ali al-Houthi has welcomed the announcement by the Saudi-led coalition and the Hadi puppet government, which stated they would heed the call of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for a ceasefire.

“The coalition’s announcement of acceptance of a ceasefire, de-escalation, and practical steps to build confidence between the two parties on the humanitarian and economic side is welcomed,” Mohammed al-Houthi said on Wednesday.

“We are waiting for it to be translated into practical steps,” he added

“The situation in Yemen in the political, economical and health fields requires stopping all forms of escalation and standing in the global and humanitarian effort to preserve the lives of citizens and deal responsibly with this epidemic,” the Hadi administration had said in a statement.

“We appreciate the efforts of the UN Secretary-General and his envoy to Yemen,” the statement read.

The announcement of Hadi’s approval of the ceasefire, according to political sources, came after contact with the US Secretary of State and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. This happened some hours after Mohammed Ali al-Houthi had already welcomed and supported the UN call for a ceasefire on behalf of the National Salvation Government.

On Wednesday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced the launch of a global humanitarian plan to combat the corona virus strand Covid-19 in the poorest countries, at a cost of $2 billion.

According to the Secretary-General’s spokesman, “the corona virus threatens the whole world, and individual reactions by countries to combat the virus will not be sufficient.”

Earlier, the UN Secretary-General said in a letter to G20 leaders that the new corona virus problem requires unprecedented action, and a plan similar to wartime is needed.