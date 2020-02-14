A missile attack hit an Iraqi base in the province of Kirkuk where US troops are stationed, AFP reported on Thursday night.

No casualties have been reported so far.

The K1 base is located 15 km to the northwest of Kirkuk and it houses US military forces as well as Iraqi forces from the Federal Police and Counter-Terrorism Service.

Last time the K1 base was attacked was on 27 December, when a US contractor was killed there in a rocket assault Washington blamed on the Kataeb Hezbollah military group.

The attack is likely a retaliation for the assassination of Major General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) on 3 January 2020. The two commanders were killed by US airstrikes near Baghdad International Airport.