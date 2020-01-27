Several people were injured when artillery shelling hit the Green Zone near the US embassy building in Baghdad, Iraqi media reported.

According to the Iraqi website Al Sumaria News, a security source said on Sunday evening that a number of people were injured in a bombing targeting the Green Zone and the US embassy building in Baghdad.

The rocket attack injured at least three people, the source said, adding that their nationalities were not yet known.

Helicopters are working to evacuate some inside the embassy, the source said, adding that tight security measures have been taken on the roads leading to the embassy building.

Resigning Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi issued a statement warning that the country could suffer serious repercussions as a result of these actions, stressing his government’s commitment to protecting diplomatic missions, and referring to the issuance of arrest warrants and extradition to the judiciary.

Iraq’s Speaker of Parliament Mohammed al-Halbousi said that the repeated rocket attacks on the US embassy are “unacceptable, and an act that harms the reputation of Iraq and weakens the state and harms its sovereignty, as well as an act contrary to international norms and conventions.”

The US military presence in Iraq is widely hated by the Iraqi population, especially after the US terrorist attack that killed the vice-leader of the Popular Mobilisation Forces Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and Iranian Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.

Millions of Iraqis marched last Friday in the streets of Baghdad, Karbala and elsewhere, demanding the immediate expulsion of foreign imperialist troops from Iraqi soil.