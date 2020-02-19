The Defence Minister in the Saudi-backed coalition government, Mohammed Ali al-Maqdashi, has on Wednesday survived an assassination attempt, while six of his companions were killed when a landmine exploded while he was inspecting battle fronts in Ma’rib.

According to military and local sources, a landmine exploded and targeted al-Maqdashi convey during his visit to frontlines in al-Mashajh area, west of Marib province.

Six of his companions were killed and others injured, the sources added. They did not give any further details about the incident.

This is not the first time that Hadi’s Defence Minister’s life has been threatened by an assault.

Last October, an explosion hit a nearby a provisional headquarters of the coalition-backed forces where the minister was holding a meeting with his commanders.

The area of Sirwah west of Marib has been witnessing sporadic clashes between Yemeni army forces and Saudi-led coalition forces. Recently, Yemeni forces have come within very close distance from Ma’rib city after the great success of Operation Al-Bunyan Al-Marsous.